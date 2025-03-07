Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged European nations to coordinate all measures concerning the continent’s security with Türkiye, emphasising that such cooperation would benefit both sides.

“We believe there is no justification for excluding us from the EU's defense products procurement or reconstruction programs,” Erdogan said in an address to an online meeting organised by the European Union on Friday.