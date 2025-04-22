For decades, the headscarf lay at the heart of Türkiye’s most divisive political and social debates. To some, it was symbolically a threat. To others, it was simply an expression of faith and identity. In practice, however, it became a source of deep exclusion as Muslim women who wore headscarves were systematically barred from universities, holding public sector jobs, or participating in certain professional fields.

Over the past two decades, Türkiye has undergone a historic transformation.



What was once a symbol of conflict has become a marker of inclusion, as the country lifted the long-standing restrictions that once marginalised millions. Today, women with headscarves in Türkiye freely serve in Parliament, lead government offices, and pursue education without fear of discrimination or formal exclusion. — in a nation that now strives to balance religious freedom and provide enhancements for all its citizens.



These changes follow a series of legal and political reforms , most notably the 2013 “Democratisation Package” introduced by then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The package included an amendment to Article 5 of the dress code regulation, effectively lifting the ban on headscarves in public institutions.

This shift was a focal point of discussion at a high-level panel held on April 16 at Istanbul’s Ibn Haldun University. Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM), addressed the event titled The Right to Believe, the Right to Work: Women's Religious Freedom in the Workplace.

“Just as our faith is a fundamental part of our identity, so is our right to express it,” Erdogan Bayraktar said. “Yet we still see qualified women being excluded from job opportunities solely because they wear a headscarf.”

She also referenced international concerns beyond Türkiye’s borders, such as France’s controversial ban on headscarves in sports. Erdogan Bayraktar denounced what she described as “clear violations of universal human rights.”

Data from Europe paints a stark picture: Muslim women who wear the headscarf are up to 40% more likely to experience employment discrimination. Resumes featuring photos of women wearing headscarves are 65% less likely to receive callbacks.

The statistics are personal for many young women navigating their futures in Western societies. Two young women spoke to TRT World:

“It’s not easy to find a job once I graduate — especially because I wear a scarf,” said Noreen A., a 21-year-old university student in the United Kingdom.

In Germany, 20-year-old student Aysha Y. echoed the concern: “I feel like I have much lower chances of getting a good job compared to my friends who don’t have Muslim names and don’t wear the hijab.”