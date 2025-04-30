A painting by 19th-century Ottoman painter Osman Hamdi Bey, recently rediscovered, has sold for £1 million ($1.3 million) at a London auction, drawing strong interest from collectors and institutions.

Preparing Coffee, from 1881, resurfaced after more than a century in private European collections, known until recently only from a black-and-white photograph taken in the same year by renowned photographers Jean Pascal Sebah and Policarpe Joaillier.

The sale made it the highest-valued lot in an auction that saw 50 artworks sold in rapid succession. It was acquired by an anonymous buyer through a phone bid on Tuesday.

First acquired around 1910 by Prince Sadiq Yadigarov, an art collector from Georgia, it passed to his son Archil, and then, around 1930, to a private collector in Vienna — related to Archil by marriage — where it remained by descent until 2008.

Orientalist art

Since then, it has been held in another Austrian private collection until its recent emergence. Set within a richly tiled, colonnaded interior — perhaps an imagined harem complex in Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace — it depicts two young women preparing a ritual coffee.