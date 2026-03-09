US President Donald Trump has said the US-Israeli war with Iran is "pretty much" over, suggesting the conflict is progressing faster than originally expected.

Speaking in a phone interview with CBS News on Monday, Trump claimed Iran's military capabilities had been severely weakened.

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much. They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force," Trump said, repeating battle damage assessments he has given in recent days.

He added that the United States was "very far" ahead of his initially stated timeframe of four to five weeks for the conflict.

Strategic waterway disruption

Trump's remarks came as markets reacted sharply to the ongoing war.