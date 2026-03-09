Global arms transfers increased by 9.2 percent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, largely driven by surging demand in Europe, according to new data released on Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

European states more than tripled their arms imports, making the region the largest arms-importing market globally, accounting for 33 percent of all imports.

After Ukraine, Poland and the UK were the largest arms importers in Europe during the period.

“Deliveries to Ukraine since 2022 are the most obvious factor, but most other European states have also started importing significantly more arms to shore up their military capabilities against a perceived growing threat from Russia,” said Matthew George, director of SIPRI’s Arms Transfers Programme.

The US further expanded its dominance of global arms exports, supplying 42 percent of all international arms transfers in 2021–25, up from 36 percent in the previous five-year period.

US exports increased by 27 percent overall, including a dramatic 217 percent surge in shipments to Europe, reflecting the continent’s growing demand for advanced military systems.

For the first time in two decades, the largest share of US arms exports went to Europe (38 percent) rather than the Middle East (33 percent).