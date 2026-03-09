WORLD
2 min read
Europe’s arms imports triple as global transfers rise 9.2 percent, US expands export dominance
New data from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows Europe becoming the world’s largest arms-importing region, driven by the Russia-Ukraine war and growing security concerns.
Europe’s arms imports triple as global transfers rise 9.2 percent, US expands export dominance
FILE PHOTO: Patriot launchers at a Polish military base. / Reuters
14 hours ago

Global arms transfers increased by 9.2 percent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, largely driven by surging demand in Europe, according to new data released on Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

European states more than tripled their arms imports, making the region the largest arms-importing market globally, accounting for 33 percent of all imports.

After Ukraine, Poland and the UK were the largest arms importers in Europe during the period.

“Deliveries to Ukraine since 2022 are the most obvious factor, but most other European states have also started importing significantly more arms to shore up their military capabilities against a perceived growing threat from Russia,” said Matthew George, director of SIPRI’s Arms Transfers Programme.

The US further expanded its dominance of global arms exports, supplying 42 percent of all international arms transfers in 2021–25, up from 36 percent in the previous five-year period.

RelatedTRT World - Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates

US exports increased by 27 percent overall, including a dramatic 217 percent surge in shipments to Europe, reflecting the continent’s growing demand for advanced military systems.

For the first time in two decades, the largest share of US arms exports went to Europe (38 percent) rather than the Middle East (33 percent).

RECOMMENDED

France remained the second-largest global arms exporter, accounting for 9.8 percent of worldwide exports.

French arms exports grew by 21 percent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, with the largest shares going to India, Egypt, and Greece.

Germany overtook China to become the fourth-largest arms exporter globally, accounting for 5.7 percent of global exports.

Almost a quarter of German arms exports, 24 percent, were delivered to Ukraine as military aid, while an additional 17 percent went to other European states.

RelatedTürkiye officially suspends participation in European arms treaty - TRT World - TRT World

Arms exports by Italy also surged 157 percent, pushing the country from the 10th largest exporter to sixth place globally.

Israel increased its share of global exports from 3.1 percent to 4.4 percent, overtaking the UK to become the seventh-largest arms supplier worldwide.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe