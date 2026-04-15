Vietnam’s President To Lam met Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday, using his first foreign trip since taking office to reinforce ties with Vietnam’s powerful neighbour — even as Hanoi treads carefully between China and the United States.
The two leaders held talks at the Great Hall of the People and signed a series of cooperation agreements, according to Chinese state media, though details were not immediately disclosed.
Strategic ties, careful balancing
Lam has repeatedly described relations with Beijing as a “strategic priority,” calling for deeper integration across supply chains, infrastructure and economic planning.
Writing in the People’s Daily and speaking at Tsinghua University, he emphasised a shift from expanding trade volume to improving the quality of cooperation.
But the outreach underscores Vietnam’s delicate balancing act.
The United States remains its largest export market, while China is its biggest supplier — leaving Hanoi heavily exposed to shifts in both economies.
Trade boom — and imbalance
Economic ties between the China and Vietnam are already deep. Chinese exports to Vietnam surged more than 22 percent last year, with Hanoi importing nearly $200 billion in goods.
However, Vietnam faces a widening trade deficit with China, nearing $100 billion.
Despite competing claims in the South China Sea, both sides have sought closer economic cooperation to cushion against global disruptions, including those triggered by tariffs from US President Donald Trump.
War fallout shapes diplomacy
The visit also comes amid broader geopolitical turbulence. Both China and Vietnam rely heavily on oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, where flows have been disrupted by the ongoing Iran conflict.
Lam is among several world leaders visiting Beijing this week, as countries affected by the war’s economic fallout seek coordination and stability.