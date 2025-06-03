Germany is facing a dramatic rise in racist discrimination, with new official data showing reported cases have more than tripled since 2019.

“We have a serious racism problem,” said agency commissioner Ferda Ataman on Tuesday while presenting the annual report in Berlin. “Millions of people are more concerned about their safety than ever before.”

The Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency logged a record 11,405 complaints in 2024—the highest total since its founding.

Of these, 3,858 involved racism, antisemitism, or ethnic origin, up sharply from just 1,167 five years earlier.

Discrimination cuts across daily life

The data paints a grim picture of inequality spanning all areas of society.

More than 3,000 cases were linked to workplace discrimination, while hundreds more were connected to public institutions, education, housing, healthcare, and even the judiciary and police.

Discrimination based on disability was the second most reported category, with 2,476 cases, followed by gender (2,133), age (1,091), and religion or worldview (626).

Of the 9,057 cases covered under Germany’s General Equal Treatment Act (AGG), 43 percent were related to racism or ethnic origin.