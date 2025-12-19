WORLD
2 min read
Trump presses Kiev to 'move quickly' as Miami talks on Ukraine war loom
With US-brokered negotiations entering a critical phase, Washington signals impatience while Moscow holds to hardline demands.
Trump presses Kiev to 'move quickly' as Miami talks on Ukraine war loom
President Trump says negotiations to end the war in Ukraine were nearing a breakthrough, but stresses urgency on Kiev’s side. / Reuters
December 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine on Thursday to act swiftly on a potential deal to end war with Russia, warning that delays could harden Moscow’s position as fresh talks approach.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said negotiations were nearing a breakthrough but stressed urgency on Kiev’s side. 

“They’re getting close to something, but I hope Ukraine moves quickly,” he said. “Every time they take too much time, then Russia changes their mind.”

The comments come ahead of high-level meetings expected this weekend in Miami, where US and Ukrainian officials are set to discuss draft proposals aimed at ending the war.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says Ukraine deal near as Zelenskyy rules out Donbas concessions

Miami talks kicks off

RECOMMENDED

According to a White House official, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to meet Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov in Florida.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier confirmed that Kiev’s delegation would hold talks with US counterparts on Friday and Saturday.

The US officials are also expected to hold separate discussions with Russian representatives. Politico reported that Kirill Dmitriev, a senior economic envoy of President Vladimir Putin, will be part of Moscow’s delegation.

Despite diplomatic momentum, major obstacles remain. 

Russia has yet to publicly respond to the latest proposals, and Putin has repeatedly said Moscow intends to pursue its maximalist military objectives. 

While Washington and Kiev say progress has been made on future security guarantees for Ukraine, deep divisions persist over territorial concessions that Russia is demanding as part of any settlement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution