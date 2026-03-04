A strike on an Iranian naval vessel that has left over 100 people missing and more than 75 injured has pushed the Israeli and American war on Iran into more perilous waters on day five of the conflict.

With cross-border attacks widening and threats against senior Iranian leadership escalating, the risk of a broader regional war is growing.

Across the Global South, officials are calling for immediate de-escalation, citing international law concerns and the impact on energy markets and regional stability.

Here’s a round-up of the key developments from day five.

Iranian frigate hit by submarine, over 100 missing

A submarine attack on the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off the coast of Sri Lanka has left at least 101 crew members missing and 78 wounded, in one of the most significant naval incidents of the conflict so far.

With around 30 sailors rescued by Sri Lankan forces, search and rescue operations are continuing.

The vessel sank just outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Tehran has described the strike as a major escalation, vowing a response.

Markets on edge as energy prices surge and stocks slide

Global markets have reacted sharply to the intensified US–Israel strikes on Iran and the disruption of key energy routes, with oil prices jumping to multi-month highs as traders price in supply risks and threats to the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for roughly a fifth of global oil flows.

Asian and European stock indices have tumbled, and investors are moving into safe havens amid volatility and heightened inflation concerns.

Iran says ready for long haul, more Israeli strikes in Tehran

Iran has no intention of negotiating with the United States and can continue the war for "as long as we want", Mohammad Mokhber, a senior aide to late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, told state TV.

The country's judiciary chief, meanwhile, warned anyone aiding Iran's enemies would "be dealt with decisively and severely", after the United States and Israel called on Iranians to rise up against the country's authorities.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had begun a fresh wave of strikes on Tehran on Wednesday.

The army said it had struck "dozens" of targets, including security command centres in Tehran, and had shot down an Iranian fighter jet over the capital.

After the announcement by Iran of Khamenei’s funeral, Israel's defence minister warned that any successor would be a "target for assassination".

Global South urges restraint

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has already told his Israeli counterpart that military action against Iran should end immediately, warning that force will only deepen instability and underlining China’s preference for dialogue and negotiation over escalation.