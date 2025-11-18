UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced deep concern over the "increased frequency" of attacks affecting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, after UNIFIL reported that an Israeli tank fired near its personnel in the country’s south.

"I can tell you that the Secretary-General is indeed deeply concerned by the increased frequency of incidents impacting the safety and security of our peacekeepers in Lebanon," said Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference.

Referring to UNIFIL, Dujarric said the mission had requested that the Israeli military "stop the firing immediately,” noting that “no UNIFIL personnel were injured" so far.

Guterres reminded "all parties of their obligations to ensure the protection of UN personnel and property," adding that "peacekeepers must never be targeted by attacks."

UNIFIL on Sunday said the attack, which occurred near a position erected by Israel inside Lebanese territory, represents a “serious violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.