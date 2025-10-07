More than 20 California Democrats, led by Congressman Ro Khanna and including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have called on US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to intervene for the release of American citizens detained by Israel after the Global Sumud Flotilla was seized in international waters last week.

In a letter sent Monday to Rubio, the lawmakers said 21 US citizens remain in Israeli custody, among them David Adler, co-general coordinator of Progressive International, and Californians Tommy Marcus, Geraldine Ramirez, and Logan Hollarsmith.

Adler had joined the flotilla as part of what lawmakers described as a “non-violent mission to deliver desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.”

“Do everything in your power”

“We call on you to immediately do everything in your power to ensure the release of these U.S. citizens and to ensure their fair and safe treatment,” the letter read.