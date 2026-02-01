The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza​​​​​​​ has been reopened as part of a “pilot operation” after two years of closure, according to Israeli media.

“According to estimates, the movement of people will actually begin tomorrow (Monday) in both directions, with about 150 people expected to leave Gaza daily, compared to about 50 who will return to it,” the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday morning.

The reopening comes as Israeli violence continues despite a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory, with Gaza's civil defence agency reporting dozens killed in Tel Aviv’s attacks on Saturday.

The Rafah crossing is a vital gateway for both civilians and aid, but it had remained closed since Israeli forces occupied it in May 2024 during their genocide in Gaza, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, said on Sunday that the "Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only".

A health official in Gaza said that about 200 patients were waiting to be permitted to leave the territory once the crossing opened.

Meanwhile, a group of "around 40 Palestinians affiliated with the Palestinian Authority has arrived on the Egyptian side of the crossing to be allowed into Gaza and begin their work", a Palestinian official said on condition of anonymity.

‘An initial pilot phase’

Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the body of Ran Gvili - the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza - was returned.