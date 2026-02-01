The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been reopened as part of a “pilot operation” after two years of closure, according to Israeli media.
“According to estimates, the movement of people will actually begin tomorrow (Monday) in both directions, with about 150 people expected to leave Gaza daily, compared to about 50 who will return to it,” the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Sunday morning.
The reopening comes as Israeli violence continues despite a ceasefire in the Palestinian territory, with Gaza's civil defence agency reporting dozens killed in Tel Aviv’s attacks on Saturday.
The Rafah crossing is a vital gateway for both civilians and aid, but it had remained closed since Israeli forces occupied it in May 2024 during their genocide in Gaza, aside from a brief and limited reopening in early 2025.
COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body coordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, said on Sunday that the "Rafah Crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only".
A health official in Gaza said that about 200 patients were waiting to be permitted to leave the territory once the crossing opened.
Meanwhile, a group of "around 40 Palestinians affiliated with the Palestinian Authority has arrived on the Egyptian side of the crossing to be allowed into Gaza and begin their work", a Palestinian official said on condition of anonymity.
‘An initial pilot phase’
Israel had previously said it would not reopen the crossing until the body of Ran Gvili - the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza - was returned.
His remains were recovered days ago, and he was laid to rest in Israel on Wednesday, with COGAT announcing the reopening two days later.
Entry and exit "will be permitted in coordination with Egypt, following prior security clearance of individuals by Israel, and under the supervision of the European Union mission", it said at the time.
COGAT on Sunday described the reopening as "an initial pilot phase", coordinated with the EU, adding the parties were carrying out "preliminary preparations aimed at increasing readiness for full operation of the crossing".
"The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion of these preparations," it added.
A wider reopening is scheduled for Monday, three sources at the crossing said.
However, no agreement has yet been reached on the number of Palestinians permitted to enter or exit, the sources added, noting that Egypt plans to admit "all Palestinians whom Israel authorises to leave".
The United Nations wants the crossing open for “both humanitarian cargo and private sector cargo, which is critically important for reviving the economy in Gaza,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.
The UN’s deputy Middle East coordinator, Ramiz Alakbarov, told a UN Security Council meeting that humanitarian workers face “delays and denials of cargo at crossings and limited routes available for transporting supplies within Gaza.”