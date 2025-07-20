WORLD
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Iran and EU powers have reached a preliminary agreement to restart nuclear talks as pressure mounts over potential sanctions, according to Iranian media.
The timing and location of the talks are still under discussion. / AA
July 20, 2025

Iran, Britain, France and Germany have agreed to hold talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, following warnings by the three European countries that failure to resume negotiations would lead to international sanctions being reimposed on Iran.

"The principle of talks has been agreed upon, but consultations are continuing on the time and place of the talks.

The country in which the talks could be held next week has not been finalised," Tasnim reported, quoting a source informed with the matter.

