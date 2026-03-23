Satellite images of Tehran revealed that toxic fires sparked by Israeli strikes on Iranian oil depots in the first week of March continued burning for days afterwards, raising serious concerns about health risks for millions of residents in the capital.

According to a report published on Monday by The Guardian, which spoke directly to residents and medical experts, Israeli forces bombed multiple facilities on March 7, specifically targeting four key locations: the Aghdasiyeh oil warehouse in the northeast, the Tehran refinery in the south, the Shahran oil depot in the northwest, and a major fuel facility in Karaj involving related production and transfer centres.

Thick smoke clouds from these strikes enveloped the city, releasing pollutants including soot, oil particles, and sulphur dioxide.

A passing storm shortly afterwards dumped poisonous, oil-laden "black rain" across Tehran, severely exacerbating the city's chronic air pollution, already worsened by the long-term use of low-quality "mazut" fuel.

Particulates from the fires settled citywide, coating cars, roads, and rooftops, while residents told the newspaper that they were experiencing headaches, eye and skin irritation, and difficulty breathing.

Experts cited in the report warned that inhaling this smoke could elevate long-term risks of cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, DNA damage, and cancer.