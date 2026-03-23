WAR ON IRAN
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Toxic fires sparked by Israeli strikes on Iranian oil depots raged for days
The UNEP highlighted that the uncontrolled burning of oil creates a toxic legacy that transcends immediate air quality.
Toxic fires sparked by Israeli strikes on Iranian oil depots raged for days
Thick smoke clouds from these strikes enveloped the city, releasing pollutants including soot, oil particles, and sulphur dioxide. / AA
8 hours ago

Satellite images of Tehran revealed that toxic fires sparked by Israeli strikes on Iranian oil depots in the first week of March continued burning for days afterwards, raising serious concerns about health risks for millions of residents in the capital.

According to a report published on Monday by The Guardian, which spoke directly to residents and medical experts, Israeli forces bombed multiple facilities on March 7, specifically targeting four key locations: the Aghdasiyeh oil warehouse in the northeast, the Tehran refinery in the south, the Shahran oil depot in the northwest, and a major fuel facility in Karaj involving related production and transfer centres.

Thick smoke clouds from these strikes enveloped the city, releasing pollutants including soot, oil particles, and sulphur dioxide.

A passing storm shortly afterwards dumped poisonous, oil-laden "black rain" across Tehran, severely exacerbating the city's chronic air pollution, already worsened by the long-term use of low-quality "mazut" fuel.

Particulates from the fires settled citywide, coating cars, roads, and rooftops, while residents told the newspaper that they were experiencing headaches, eye and skin irritation, and difficulty breathing.

Experts cited in the report warned that inhaling this smoke could elevate long-term risks of cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, DNA damage, and cancer.

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Satellite imagery captured two days after the strikes showed the Shahran depot and Tehran refinery still ablaze, and while European Space Agency images taken 10 days later indicated those fires had subsided, smoke and flames persisted at the Aghdasiyeh depot.

Iranian doctors have issued urgent warnings about the hazards of acidic rain, advising people to stay indoors, discard contaminated clothing, and wear N95 masks.

While Israel claimed responsibility for the Tehran fuel tank bombings, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright distanced the US from direct involvement, stating that these were "Israeli strikes on local depots."

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) highlighted the severe implications of these events, noting that the uncontrolled burning of oil creates a toxic legacy that transcends immediate air quality.

The agency emphasised that pollutants from such massive fires can seep into soil and water sources, potentially contaminating groundwater and entering the food chain through crops, leading to widespread environmental contamination and lasting health hazards for generations.

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SOURCE:AA
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