Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has highlighted the "unjust isolation" of Turkish Cypriots, calling on the international community to end this half-century practice.

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Erdogan emphasised that the island of Cyprus has "two states and two peoples" and stressed that "the Turkish Cypriots will not accept being a minority".

He said Türkiye wants the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean to be a "basin of stability", where all parties' legitimate interests are respected, and expressed readiness for constructive cooperation.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan reiterated that "there are no winners in war, no losers in a just peace", vowing to "continue efforts for a ceasefire".

He also urged the international community to act to stop the bloodshed in Sudan and establish sustainable peace, adding that Türkiye will also "continue to support the peace process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)".

Turning to South Asia, Erdogan said the Kashmir issue should be resolved through dialogue based on UN Security Council resolutions.

The Turkish president noted that Türkiye is strengthening ties with its NATO ally, the United States, across many fields, "especially trade, investment, energy, and the defence industry".