France has demanded answers after US Ambassador Charles Kushner failed to attend a formal summons over remarks on the death of a nationalist activist in Lyon.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the absence would affect Kushner’s ability to fulfil his diplomatic mission in France.

Barrot warned that the ambassador’s direct access to senior government officials would be suspended pending clarification from Washington.

“When one has the honour of representing one’s country in France, one respects the most basic customs of diplomacy and responds to summonses from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Barrot told Franceinfo, describing the no-show as a “surprise.”

The dispute centres on comments posted by Kushner after the death of 23-year-old nationalist activist Quentin Deranque in Lyon earlier this month.

Deranque died following violent clashes between far-left and far-right groups near Lyon’s Institute of Political Studies.

In his message, Kushner wrote that Deranque was “killed by far-left militants” and warned of rising “violent left-wing extremism.”

US intervention in France’s matters

Foreign Minister Barrot rejected any foreign interference in France’s domestic political debate.

“We do not accept foreign countries interfering in our national political debate,” he said, adding that France had “no lessons to learn” on maintaining public order and protecting its citizens.

Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton also criticised Kushner for missing the scheduled meeting at the Quai d’Orsay.

Speaking on BFMTV and RMC, Breton suggested the ambassador appeared to favour meetings with far-right leaders over French officials.

Breton further alleged that Kushner had openly expressed support for the far-right National Rally party associated with leaders such as Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella.