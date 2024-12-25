The Israeli army launched an air strike in the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon, the first such attack since a ceasefire agreement last month, Lebanese media said.

The Israeli strike targeted an area between the towns of Talia and Hizzine in the Baalbek district, the state news agency NNA reported on Wednesday.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

Lebanese authorities have reported around 300 Israeli violations since the ceasefire agreement took effect on November 27 to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah group.