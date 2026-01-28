US lawmakers condemned an attack on Representative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday, with several accusing President Donald Trump of inciting violence through criticism of the Democrat from the state of Minnesota.

"During her town hall, an agitator tried to attack the Congresswoman by spraying an unknown substance with a syringe," according to Omar's office, adding security and Minneapolis police quickly apprehended the individual, who is in custody.

Forensic experts have determined that the liquid sprayed on the congresswoman was likely apple cider vinegar, CNN reported.

The accused attacker was identified Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, who is being held at the Hennepin County Jail on third-degree assault charges, said the news outlet. Capitol Police are working on federal charges for Kazmierczak for assaulting a member of Congress and impeding Omar from her official duties.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders praised Omar's courage, writing on X, "It is shameful that, instead of condemning the attack, Trump escalated his rhetoric and targeted her once again. No more hatred and racism."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the assault "disgusting," while North Carolina congresswoman Valerie Foushee said, "Political violence has no place in our country — period."

Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison said Trump "has been using one of the largest platforms in the world to spew hateful rhetoric" at Omar, adding the "violent rhetoric that fuels it needs to stop".