Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Australia’s biggest cities on Monday to protest the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with rallies in Sydney and Melbourne leading nationwide actions planned across at least 24 cities.

In Sydney, thousands of people marched through the city centre calling for Herzog to be investigated for war crimes, accusing him of inciting genocide in Gaza.

Police enforced heightened security after the New South Wales government declared the visit a “major event,” granting authorities expanded powers to control demonstrations and lock down parts of the central business district.

Cities mobilise as security tightens

In Melbourne, large crowds gathered demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, chanting slogans in support of Gaza and condemning Israel’s continued military aggression despite a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged protesters to remain respectful, saying Herzog’s visit was focused on meeting families affected by the deadly Bondi Beach attack in December, which killed 15 people.