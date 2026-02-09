WORLD
Pro-Palestine protests sweep Australian cities during Herzog's visit
Demonstrations spread nationwide as Israeli president faces anger over Gaza, while authorities tighten security in Sydney and Melbourne.
Demonstrators protest Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s Australia visit at Sydney’s Town Hall Square. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Australia’s biggest cities on Monday to protest the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, with rallies in Sydney and Melbourne leading nationwide actions planned across at least 24 cities.

In Sydney, thousands of people marched through the city centre calling for Herzog to be investigated for war crimes, accusing him of inciting genocide in Gaza. 

Police enforced heightened security after the New South Wales government declared the visit a “major event,” granting authorities expanded powers to control demonstrations and lock down parts of the central business district.

Cities mobilise as security tightens

In Melbourne, large crowds gathered demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, chanting slogans in support of Gaza and condemning Israel’s continued military aggression despite a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged protesters to remain respectful, saying Herzog’s visit was focused on meeting families affected by the deadly Bondi Beach attack in December, which killed 15 people. 

Herzog said he had come to Australia “in goodwill,” accusing protesters of trying to delegitimise Israel’s right to exist.

Australian authorities tightened security around Herzog’s movements, with road closures, diverted public transport and vehicle removals reported in central Sydney. 

War on Gaza fuels anger

The Israeli president is expected to meet senior officials and victims’ families during his visit.

The protests come amid continued outrage over Israel’s war on Gaza, which killed nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 171,000, devastating much of the enclave’s infrastructure. 

Gaza’s health authorities say Israeli forces have continued to violate the ceasefire, killing hundreds more since it took effect.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
