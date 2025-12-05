Spurred on by World Cup 2026 fever, US President Donald Trump has said that American football should be renamed as the game played with a round ball, soccer, was the one true football.

"We have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that's called football, but when you think about it... this is football, there is no question. We have to come up with another name for the NFL (National Football League)," Trump said at the World Cup draw on Friday.

"It really doesn't make sense when you think about it."