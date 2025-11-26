Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and urged the international community to step up efforts to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, state-run media reported on Wednesday.

In his congratulatory message to a UN meeting held on Tuesday to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Xi said the Palestinian issue lies at the heart of the Middle East conflict, affecting international fairness, justice and regional stability, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights," he said.

Xi stressed that the crisis in Gaza demands “more proactive steps” by the international community to prevent further escalation and ensure that violence does not resurface.

“Palestinians should govern Palestine”