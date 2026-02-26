Cuba's government has said its soldiers killed four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that opened fire on officers in Cuban waters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cuba's Interior Ministry said the vessel was about one mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, off the country's north coast, when the exchange took place.

Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects were killed and six others were injured.

The ministry provided the boat's registration number but did not disclose further details about the identities of those on board.

Later, Cuba said the boat that opened fire was carrying Cubans living in the US trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

US monitoring the incident

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington will conduct its own verification and reach its own conclusions regarding an incident in which Cuba says its forces have killed four people aboard a Florida-based speedboat.