Cuba's government has said its soldiers killed four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that opened fire on officers in Cuban waters.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cuba's Interior Ministry said the vessel was about one mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, off the country's north coast, when the exchange took place.
Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects were killed and six others were injured.
The ministry provided the boat's registration number but did not disclose further details about the identities of those on board.
Later, Cuba said the boat that opened fire was carrying Cubans living in the US trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.
US monitoring the incident
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington will conduct its own verification and reach its own conclusions regarding an incident in which Cuba says its forces have killed four people aboard a Florida-based speedboat.
The clash, which took place on Wednesday, reportedly involved a US-registered vessel that entered Cuban waters and opened fire on a Cuban patrol boat.
Rubio has told reporters that this was not a US operation and that people from the US government were not involved.
He added that he is awaiting confirmation on whether those on board were American citizens or permanent residents.
"Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that. It's not something that happens every day," Rubio noted.
US Vice President JD Vance has also said the White House is "monitoring" the situation, expressing hope that "it's not as bad as we fear it could be."
Vance added that while he has been briefed by Rubio—who is currently attending a Caribbean Community summit—the administration does not yet have a "whole lot of details."
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to work with federal, state and law enforcement partners to begin an investigation into the incident.