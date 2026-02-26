AMERICAS
2 min read
Cuba says it kills four aboard Florida-registered speedboat after exchange of fire
Florida's Attorney General directs a statewide investigation into the incident, working alongside federal and state law enforcement partners.
Cuba says it kills four aboard Florida-registered speedboat after exchange of fire
Florida attorney general orders investigation in the incident. / AP
2 hours ago

Cuba's government has said its soldiers killed four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat that opened fire on officers in Cuban waters.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Cuba's Interior Ministry said the vessel was about one mile northeast of Cayo Falcones, off the country's north coast, when the exchange took place.

Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects were killed and six others were injured.

The ministry provided the boat's registration number but did not disclose further details about the identities of those on board.

Later, Cuba said the boat that opened fire was carrying Cubans living in the US trying to infiltrate the island and unleash terrorism.

US monitoring the incident

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that Washington will conduct its own verification and reach its own conclusions regarding an incident in which Cuba says its forces have killed four people aboard a Florida-based speedboat.

RECOMMENDED

The clash, which took place on Wednesday, reportedly involved a US-registered vessel that entered Cuban waters and opened fire on a Cuban patrol boat.

Rubio has told reporters that this was not a US operation and that people from the US government were not involved.

He added that he is awaiting confirmation on whether those on board were American citizens or permanent residents.

"Suffice it to say, it is highly unusual to see shootouts in open sea like that. It's not something that happens every day," Rubio noted.

US Vice President JD Vance has also said the White House is "monitoring" the situation, expressing hope that "it's not as bad as we fear it could be."

Vance added that while he has been briefed by Rubio—who is currently attending a Caribbean Community summit—the administration does not yet have a "whole lot of details."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he has directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to work with federal, state and law enforcement partners to begin an investigation into the incident.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Erdogan announces probe into Türkiye's F-16 crash, offers condolences
US warns Ukraine over Caspian pipeline strike
Japan raids Microsoft offices over suspected antitrust breach: report
Israeli forces raid refugee camp, detain Palestinian in occupied West Bank
Head of Ukraine's negotiating team to meet US envoys on February 26: Zelenskyy
Israeli fire kills Palestinian, wounds others in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire
Junta air strikes kill at least 26 civilians in Myanmar’s Arakan, Sagaing regions
China urges US to honour nuclear test moratorium
American convicted of murder in Bali deported by Indonesia after 11 years in prison
Mexico sends two more humanitarian ships to Cuba with over 1,000 tonnes of supplies
South Korean, US forces to hold spring joint military drill next month
CPJ: Israel committed two-thirds of the record 129 journalist killings in 2025
Gunman fires at Utah Muslim leader outside home during holy month of Ramadan
Red alert in Indonesia's Bali as torrential rains trigger floods and landslides
Japanese journalist arrested in Iran: Reports