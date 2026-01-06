Several European countries expressed strong support on Monday for Denmark and Greenland, rejecting any suggestion that the island nation’s future could be decided by outside powers and stressing respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity following remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to take control of Greenland, an autonomous constituent country within the Kingdom of Denmark, and has not ruled out doing so with military force.

A day after a US military raid in Venezuela that captured President Nicolas Maduro, Trump on Sunday renewed his call for an American takeover of Greenland for the sake of US security interests.​​​​​​ Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has urged Trump to “stop the threats.”

Nordic and Baltic leaders were among the first to respond.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a post on X that “it is only Denmark and Greenland that have the right to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” adding that Sweden “fully stands behind” Denmark.

Related TRT World - ‘SOON’ sparks fury as Denmark pushes back over Trump aide’s wife’s Greenland post

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway stands “fully and completely” behind Denmark, while Finnish President Alexander Stubb said "no one decides for Greenland and Denmark but Greenland and Denmark themselves."

Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir conveyed a similar message, saying “nothing about Greenland without Greenland.”

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics on X described Denmark as a "strong democracy" and "trusted" NATO ally, noting "Greenland is an integral part of (the) Kingdom of Denmark. Understanding legitimate security needs of (the) US, I believe those can be addressed in a direct dialogue between Denmark and (the) US, and within the collective defense framework."

Meanwhile, Estonian lawmaker Marko Mihkelson, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Estonian Parliament, said only Greenland and Denmark can decide their future and security.

Germany also issued a warning, with deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille saying that Greenland belongs to Denmark and borders "must not be moved by force."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity “non-negotiable” while pledging solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Greenland’s future must be decided solely by Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark, stressing Denmark’s role as a close European and NATO ally.