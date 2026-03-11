WAR ON IRAN
Iran rules out World Cup participation, sports minister declares
Iran says it will not participate in the 2026 World Cup hosted in North America after air strikes by the United States and Israel killed its supreme leader.
Iran players pose for a team group photo before the match in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2025 / Reuters
4 hours ago

Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup after co-host United States launched air strikes against the country alongside Israel, killing its leader, Ali Khamenei, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali has said.

US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran nearly two weeks ago, killing Iran's supreme leader, leading to a region-wide conflict in the Gulf.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup," the minister told state television on Wednesday.

The World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist," Donyamali said.

"Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."

In the draw last December, the Iranians were grouped with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand. All three of their Group G matches were scheduled to take place in the US, two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle.

Iran was the only nation missing from a FIFA planning summit for World Cup participants held last week in Atlanta.

