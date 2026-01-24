China said the senior vice chairman of its powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) and another high-ranking official were under investigation for suspected "serious violations of discipline", a common euphemism for corruption.

The announcement on Saturday marks the latest push in a sweeping drive to root out graft at all levels of the party and state since President Xi Jinping came to power more than a decade ago.

"Following a review... it has been decided to initiate an investigation into Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The two men were "suspected of serious violations of discipline and the law", the ministry said.

Zhang Youxia, 75, is the more senior general of two CMC vice chairmen.