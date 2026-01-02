Russian athletes at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will not be able to represent their country even if a peace deal is reached with Ukraine, International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said in an Italian newspaper interview.

At this stage nothing would change the Committee's decision allowing Russian athletes to take part in the February games only as individuals representing themselves, Coventry told Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Friday.

IOC ruled in September that Russians and Belarusians competing at Milano Cortina would do so as individual athletes, without a national flag or anthem.

In other remarks, Coventry - the IOC's first woman president - said holding the Olympics in multiple cities, as Italy is doing, would become "the new normality" and the Milano Cortina games would provide useful guidance for the future.