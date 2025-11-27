A group of Democratic senators have urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to address what they described as “many hundreds” of potential violations of US human rights law by Israeli military units in Gaza, citing a classified State Department report.

In their letter, led by Senators Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the lawmakers said a classified report by the State Department’s Office of Inspector General (OIG), reported by The Washington Post last month, “found that Israeli military units committed ‘many hundreds’ of potential violations of US human rights law in the Gaza Strip that would take the State Department ‘multiple years’ to review.”

“Given these findings, we urge you to quickly implement the OIG’s recommendations and adjudicate these cases in a timely manner in order to ensure compliance with US law,” they wrote.

The senators warned that delays in reviewing incidents of killing, torture and other abuses risk undermining US laws that bar security assistance to foreign military units credibly accused of such violations.

“Without effective enforcement mechanisms, these laws and policies become meaningless,” they said.