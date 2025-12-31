Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday traded accusations of overnight air strikes ahead of New Year's Eve.
The operational headquarters of Russia's southern Krasnodar region said in a statement on Telegram that a drone attack in the port town of Tuapse caused damage to an oil refinery and injured two people.
“The injured were hospitalised; their injuries are not life-threatening, and medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance,” the statement said, noting damage to windows in four apartment buildings and one private home.
It also noted damage to one of the port’s berths, where a fire broke out and was later extinguished. “A 300-square-metre fire at the oil refinery was also extinguished,” it added.
Russia’s defence ministry claimed that its air defences shot down 86 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 56 over the Black Sea.
Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that at least six people, including three children, were injured in the country’s southwestern Odessa region.
In a statement on Telegram, the service said that overnight Russian air strikes targeted regional infrastructure, including energy facilities, as a result of which a residential building was hit.
“Firefighters rescued eight people, including one child … The facades and glazing of several multi-storey residential buildings were also damaged,” the statement added.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko also announced that at least two people were injured and hospitalised in the settlement of Vasylkivka due to an overnight drone attack, where he also reported damage to local infrastructure, including a power line.
Ukraine’s Air Force claimed on Telegram that its air defences shot down 101 out of 127 drones launched by Russia overnight.
Independent verification of both sides’ claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.