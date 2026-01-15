TÜRKİYE
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
The talks focus on strengthening bilateral ties and discussing recent regional developments in Syria and Iran, as well as phase two of the Gaza peace plan.
Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz meets US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack and his delegation at the Presidential Complex. / AA
January 15, 2026

Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz on Thursday received US Ambassador to Ankara and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack at the Presidential Complex.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Yilmaz said the talks focused on strengthening relations between Türkiye and the US, expanding cooperation in concrete areas, and exchanging views on recent developments in the region.

According to the statement, the two sides reviewed economic and trade relations, as well as issues related to the defence industry, including US sanctions on Türkiye under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Turkiye has said such sanctions, which have hindered sales of US fighter jets, are not befitting relations between allies.

Yilmaz said the meeting also included an exchange of views on recent developments in Iran and Syria, and on regional and global issues within the framework of phase two of the Gaza peace plan.

SOURCE:AA
