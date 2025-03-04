Türkiye has invited the Iranian charge d'affaires in Ankara over allegations by some Iranian officials about Türkiye.

The Iranian charge d'affaires was invited to the Foreign Ministry to exchange views and to address those allegations, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on Tuesday, according to diplomatic sources.

Stressing that Turkish and Iranian officials meet regularly and exchange views, he noted that bilateral issues were also discussed during the meeting.

It has been observed that Iranian officials have recently been voicing more criticism in public against Türkiye, Keceli said, adding that a file prepared by the ministry on this issue had previously been forwarded to the Iranian side.