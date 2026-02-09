Senior UK Cabinet ministers rallied behind Prime Minister Keir Starmer after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for him to resign as both premier and Labour leader.

The coordinated show of support came as Sarwar was holding a press conference on Monday, saying the UK’s leadership “has to change”, arguing that “the distraction needs to end.”

Speaking in Scotland, Sarwar said the decision to call for Keir’s resignation “isn't easy, and it's not without pain,” but added that his priority is “my country, Scotland.”

Earlier, Sarwar, the leader of the Labour Party in Scotland, called for Starmer to resign, saying the government's failures had “drowned out” its accomplishments.

Calls for the prime minister's resignation have been growing this week after new Epstein files revelations about Peter Mandelson, who was appointed US ambassador by Starmer

In response, a series of statements from senior government figures came one after another, emphasising his electoral mandate and urging the party to remain focused on delivery.