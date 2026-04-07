At least two people were killed and three others wounded in a US-Israeli air strike on a railway bridge in Iran’s Kashan, as Iranian officials reported damage to at least two bridges, railway infrastructure and a key highway.

The state news agency IRNA, citing the deputy governor for security affairs in Isfahan, said on Tuesday the Yahya Abad railway bridge in Kashan was targeted in a US-Israeli attack.

He said two people were killed and three others wounded in the strike, without providing further details about the damage on site.

A bridge near the holy city of Qom and another carrying a railway line in the central city of Kashan were struck, according to regional officials quoted by state media.

A key highway in northern Iran connecting the main northern city of Tabriz with Tehran via Zanjan was also closed after a hit around 90 kilometres outside of Tabriz, an official told IRNA.

A Telegram channel of Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the strike hit an overpass bridge.

The Mizan news agency also reported a strike on railway tracks in Karaj, outside Tehran, with images showing ICRC rescuers carrying an injured man on a stretcher.