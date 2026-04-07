At least two people were killed and three others wounded in a US-Israeli air strike on a railway bridge in Iran’s Kashan, as Iranian officials reported damage to at least two bridges, railway infrastructure and a key highway.
The state news agency IRNA, citing the deputy governor for security affairs in Isfahan, said on Tuesday the Yahya Abad railway bridge in Kashan was targeted in a US-Israeli attack.
He said two people were killed and three others wounded in the strike, without providing further details about the damage on site.
A bridge near the holy city of Qom and another carrying a railway line in the central city of Kashan were struck, according to regional officials quoted by state media.
A key highway in northern Iran connecting the main northern city of Tabriz with Tehran via Zanjan was also closed after a hit around 90 kilometres outside of Tabriz, an official told IRNA.
A Telegram channel of Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the strike hit an overpass bridge.
The Mizan news agency also reported a strike on railway tracks in Karaj, outside Tehran, with images showing ICRC rescuers carrying an injured man on a stretcher.
Israeli army radio reported Israel struck around 10 railway segments and bridges in Iran.
A US-Israeli strike also damaged a railway bridge in Iran’s northwestern Zanjan province.
The Iranian Labour News Agency (ILNA), citing the deputy governor for political, security and social affairs in Zanjan, said the railway bridge in Amin Abad, located between Zanjan and Mianeh, was targeted in the attack.
Iran suspended all trains on the Mashhad and Khuzestan railway lines until further notice after Israel threatened attacks on train infrastructure nationwide.
According to the ISNA news agency, there was a power outage in parts of the cities of Karaj and Fardis, outside Tehran, after air strikes knocked out power transmission lines and a power substation.
As reports of the damage emerged from Iran, the Israeli military said it had completed a broad wave of strikes targeting "infrastructure sites", without providing details of what the sites were.
US President Donald Trump had threatened to target Iranian infrastructure unless Tehran agreed to a deal to end the war on Tuesday, saying he was "considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil".