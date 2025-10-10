WAR ON GAZA
Erdogan warns repeat of genocide in Gaza would have 'heavy cost'
"Peace must be given a chance, all acts of sabotage must be avoided," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan described the agreement as a “major step” towards lasting peace despite the challenges ahead. / AA
October 10, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Friday that any return to “an environment of genocide” in Gaza would have “a very heavy cost,” as he welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

A ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on early Thursday in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh, based on a 20-point plan presented by US President Donald Trump.

The first phase of the plan includes an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages and prisoners, Israel’s withdrawal to an agreed line in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, along with international support for reconstruction.

Speaking at a ceremony inaugurating new facilities and projects in the Black Sea province of Rize, Erdogan said Türkiye has done — and will continue to do — everything possible to help restore peace, security, and stability to Gaza “as soon as possible.”

‘No more bloodshed’

Referring to the ceasefire deal, Erdogan stressed that “what matters most now is ensuring that the agreement is implemented to the letter,” adding that Ankara would actively contribute to the process.

“Our region, and Gaza in particular, has endured enough bloodshed, massacres, and tears,” he said. “Peace must be given a chance, and all acts of sabotage must be avoided.”

Erdogan described the agreement as a “major step” towards lasting peace despite the challenges ahead. “The door to a permanent peace in Gaza has been opened,” he said. “We say — no more bloodshed.

The US confirmed that the Israeli army completed the first-phase withdrawal to the yellow line. Under the deal, Hamas is required to release 20 hostages and return 28 bodies, while Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees arrested since October 7, 2023.

