High-resolution satellite images publicly accessible via Google and Apple map services are exposing sensitive Israeli sites including the Dimona nuclear reactor as well as Israel’s Gaza assaults, a report revealed on Tuesday.

“Aerial photographs of the Dimona Nuclear Research Center, classified military bases and images from Gaza showing IDF (army) maneuvering units are now publicly accessible” via these services, said Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

“Recent posts on X and other platforms reveal that the resolution of these images is relatively high compared to what was previously available, reaching 0.4 meters,” the report said.

“The availability of such high-resolution satellite images on major mapping platforms transforms them into a significant open-source intelligence resource for hostile entities, researchers or even curious individuals. This development stems from changes in global satellite imaging capabilities and regulations,” it added.

Secretly built with French assistance starting in the late 1950s, the Dimona reactor is Israel’s most prominent nuclear facility. While Israel claims it serves civilian purposes, former nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu disclosed details of its nuclear weapons programme to the media in 1986, revealing evidence suggesting the production of nuclear warheads.

Israeli secret service (Mossad) agents abducted Vanunu in Italy in 1988. He was secretly transported to Israel and sentenced to 18 years in prison for treason and espionage and was released in 2004.

In 1997, the US enacted the Kyl-Bingaman Amendment, prohibiting the collection and dissemination of high-resolution satellite imagery of Israel and its occupied territories without approval from a federal authority.

The report said that at the time, most commercial satellite imagery came from American companies, and the law directly resulted from Israeli diplomatic efforts in Congress.

“However, the situation has changed dramatically. By 2017, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) determined that non-US satellite imagery had surpassed the resolution of American satellites,” according to the newspaper.

This allowed mapping and navigation services to access high-quality images of Israel from non-American sources, it added.

Hovering over Gaza