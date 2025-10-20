US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, have departed for Israel as Israeli forces continued to kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza despite a recent ceasefire deal.

The vice president did not take questions from reporters before boarding the plane but waved from the top of the stairs before entering the aircraft.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu met earlier on Monday with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner amid the fragile truce in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s office said Vance and his wife would spend "a few days" in Israel and meet with the prime minister.

On Sunday, Vance declined to address the Israeli attacks but said the ceasefire would involve "fits and starts."

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened on Monday that Hamas would be "eradicated" if it fails to comply with the Gaza ceasefire deal, which includes the group’s disarmament and the return of the remains of Israeli hostages, despite Israel’s repeated violation of the truce.

The first phase of the 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached between Israel and Hamas earlier this month, based on a plan presented by Trump.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and outlines the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism.