US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
Trump hints at possible US-Cuba talks as energy shortages and tariff threats squeeze Havana.
Drivers wait in a long line to enter a gas station in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 [FILE]. / AP
February 1, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that he believed the United States would "work a deal" on Cuba.

His comments came on Saturday, days after threatening tariffs on any country supplying Cuba with oil.

Trump reiterated his call for Cuba to negotiate with the United States.

"It doesn't have to be a humanitarian crisis," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Florida.

"I think they probably would come to us and want to make a deal ... They have a situation that's very bad for Cuba. They have no money. They have no oil. They lived off Venezuelan money and oil, and none of that's coming now."

In 2025, Venezuela was Cuba's largest oil supplier, meeting roughly one-third of the island's daily needs. Supply from Venezuela dropped following the US blockade on shipments from there, even before the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Mexico, Cuba's top supplier after Venezuela cut off shipments in December, was reviewing whether to continue sending oil amid fears it could face retaliation from Washington.

