Differenza Donna Association has filed a formal complaint, calling for an in-depth investigation into the files of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and possible links to Italy, news agency ANSA reported on Tuesday.

The complaint was submitted to the Public Prosecutor's Office at the Court of Rome on March 26.

The association requested "the opening of investigations into possible transnational crimes of trafficking, sexual violence, and sexual exploitation of women, girls, and minors connected to the documents made public by the US Department of Justice."

According to the complaint, the Epstein files reportedly reveal "recurring instances of Italian individuals," references to stays and travel in Italy, and contacts with people involved in internationally significant economic and social circles who may have been linked to Epstein’s network.