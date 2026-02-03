AFRICA
2 min read
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
RSF drone strike hits al-Shartai Health Centre in Hajar Al-Nour neighbourhood of Kadugli, says Sudan Doctors Network.
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. / AFP
February 3, 2026

Eight civilians, including five children, were killed and 11 others injured in a drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a health centre in the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan, a Sudanese medical group said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said three women were also among the victims in the attack that targeted Al-Shartai Health Centre in the Hajar Al-Nour neighbourhood of Kadugli.

Significant damage was reported in the attack, the group said, adding that another drone strike hit the same city’s Kalba neighbourhood without causing casualties.

The network said that attacks on health facilities and medical workers “constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all conventions that guarantee the protection of civilians and medical establishments.”

Breaking the siege

RECOMMENDED

Head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan said early Tuesday that army forces managed to break a siege imposed by the RSF on Kadugli and entered the city.

The RSF and their ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), had imposed the siege on the city since the early months of the war that erupted with the army on April 15, 2023.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and centre of the country, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

RelatedTRT World - Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation