Eight civilians, including five children, were killed and 11 others injured in a drone strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a health centre in the city of Kadugli in South Kordofan, a Sudanese medical group said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network said three women were also among the victims in the attack that targeted Al-Shartai Health Centre in the Hajar Al-Nour neighbourhood of Kadugli.

Significant damage was reported in the attack, the group said, adding that another drone strike hit the same city’s Kalba neighbourhood without causing casualties.

The network said that attacks on health facilities and medical workers “constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and all conventions that guarantee the protection of civilians and medical establishments.”

