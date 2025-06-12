At first, it was just another travel delay.

Thirty-year-old Bhoomi Chauhan stood near the deserted Air India check-in counter at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, pleading with airline staff to let her board her flight to London.

She had arrived just ten minutes after the counter closed. She begged. She reasoned. She even asked to speak to a supervisor. But the answer remained the same: the boarding list was finalised. No exceptions.

“I told them I would get through immigration in 10 to 15 minutes. I was the only one left. But they just wouldn’t let me go,” Bhoomi tells TRT World over the phone, her voice still unsteady.

Minutes later, she walked out of the airport, dejected and frustrated. She had missed her flight by a whisker. Less than half an hour later, the same plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Bhoomi still doesn’t believe she was supposed to be on that plane. “I am numb. I don’t know what to feel,” she adds. /

The missed flight that saved her life



The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight was bound for London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Initial reports suggest a catastrophic engine failure shortly after takeoff, followed by a sharp descent and explosion in a densely populated residential area just outside the airport.

Authorities are still working to confirm the number of casualties, but local officials have called it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

Bhoomi was not on the passenger manifest.

A resident of London for the past two years, she had returned to Ahmedabad to spend a few weeks with family. “It was just a vacation,” she says. “I was going back to my husband.”

That morning, she had made a quick stop at a hospital before heading to the airport. But a traffic jam slowed her down just enough to derail her travel plans. By the time she reached the airport around 12.30 pm, the airline had already closed check-in, she says.