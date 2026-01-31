Iraq’s Coordination Framework has reaffirmed its backing for former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki as its candidate for the premiership, dismissing external pressure and stressing that selecting the head of government is a sovereign constitutional matter.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Saturday, the bloc reiterated its support for Maliki at its 261st regular meeting, held at his office in Baghdad.

“The choice of the prime minister is a purely Iraqi constitutional matter, carried out in accordance with the mechanisms of the political process and in a manner that serves the national interest, away from external dictates,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump urged Iraq to refrain from appointing Maliki as prime minister, warning that the United States would no longer help Iraq if he returned to office, a call the former premier rejected as “blatant interference” in Iraq’s internal affairs.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties, said it remains committed to nominating Maliki for the post, underscoring Iraq’s ability to manage its political entitlements through constitutional institutions and the will of elected representatives.