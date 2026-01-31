WORLD
2 min read
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Earlier this week, Trump urged Iraq to refrain from appointing Maliki, warning that the US would no longer help Iraq if he returned to office.
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
FILE PHOTO: Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

Iraq’s Coordination Framework has reaffirmed its backing for former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki as its candidate for the premiership, dismissing external pressure and stressing that selecting the head of government is a sovereign constitutional matter.

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Saturday, the bloc reiterated its support for Maliki at its 261st regular meeting, held at his office in Baghdad.

“The choice of the prime minister is a purely Iraqi constitutional matter, carried out in accordance with the mechanisms of the political process and in a manner that serves the national interest, away from external dictates,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump urged Iraq to refrain from appointing Maliki as prime minister, warning that the United States would no longer help Iraq if he returned to office, a call the former premier rejected as “blatant interference” in Iraq’s internal affairs.

The Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia parties, said it remains committed to nominating Maliki for the post, underscoring Iraq’s ability to manage its political entitlements through constitutional institutions and the will of elected representatives.

RECOMMENDED

The bloc also emphasised its desire to build “balanced relations with the international community, particularly influential global powers,” based on mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.

It added that Iraq is a state of institutions capable of navigating its political process in line with the constitution and democratic norms.

On January 24, Iraq’s Coordination Framework announced Maliki's nomination for prime minister, saying the decision was made by a majority vote, a move that has reignited political debate amid domestic divisions and external reactions.

RelatedTRT World - Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home