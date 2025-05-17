WORLD
1 min read
Arab League demands urgent aid delivery to Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating talks besides other regional issues.
Arab League demands urgent aid delivery to Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks on Syria
Arab leaders attend the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, Iraq, May 17, 2025. / Reuters
May 17, 2025

The 34th Arab League Summit has called for the “urgent and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in Syria.

"We urge the international community, especially influential nations, to fulfil their moral and legal responsibilities by exerting pressure to end the bloodshed and to ensure the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected areas in Gaza," the summit's final statement on Saturday read.

The Arab leaders further condemned “the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, violations of its sovereignty, and attempts to undermine and destroy its national capabilities. We call upon the international community and the UN Security Council to apply pressure to halt these attacks and to respect the sovereignty of nations.”​​​​​​​

RECOMMENDED

The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating the talks, besides other regional issues. It is Iraq's fourth summit and first since 2012.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank