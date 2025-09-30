Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has said his government is ready to assume responsibilities in besieged Gaza and is working to unify institutions with the occupied West Bank.
He made the remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Ramallah, according to a statement from his office, a day after US President Donald Trump announced his plan to end the war in Gaza.
Mustafa stressed the government’s readiness "to assume its full national responsibilities, whether in immediate relief or recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, or in continuing the comprehensive national reforms that have been underway for some time."
On Monday, Palestine welcomed Trump’s plan to halt Israel’s war in Gaza and pledged to work jointly with the US, regional countries and partners "to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive agreement."
Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined the main points of his plan, including the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas.
He said the plan calls for the creation of an international supervisory body, chaired by him, to oversee the training of an administration to govern Gaza — excluding Hamas and without involving the Palestinian Authority.
Under the proposal, the Gaza International Transitional Authority (GITA) International Board would appoint commissioners and supervise Gaza’s administration through an "executive secretariat" responsible for daily governance and coordination. At the base of the structure would be the Palestinian Executive Authority, a body distinct from the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.
Mustafa reaffirmed "continued efforts" to unify national institutions in both Gaza and the West Bank, and the applicable laws, so that all efforts translate into tangible reality and strengthen security and stability.
The prime minister also pointed to the New York Declaration adopted in September, the growing recognition of the State of Palestine, and subsequent international initiatives as developments that must be built upon to prevent displacement and annexation, "confront attempts to undermine the Palestinian National Authority, and consolidate the path to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the realisation of our people's aspirations for freedom and independence."
The declaration, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, reaffirmed the international commitment to the two-state solution and set what participants called an irreversible course toward peace.