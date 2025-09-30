Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa has said his government is ready to assume responsibilities in besieged Gaza and is working to unify institutions with the occupied West Bank.

He made the remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Ramallah, according to a statement from his office, a day after US President Donald Trump announced his plan to end the war in Gaza.

Mustafa stressed the government’s readiness "to assume its full national responsibilities, whether in immediate relief or recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza, or in continuing the comprehensive national reforms that have been underway for some time."

On Monday, Palestine welcomed Trump’s plan to halt Israel’s war in Gaza and pledged to work jointly with the US, regional countries and partners "to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive agreement."

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump outlined the main points of his plan, including the release of Israeli captives within 72 hours, a ceasefire, and the disarmament of Hamas.

He said the plan calls for the creation of an international supervisory body, chaired by him, to oversee the training of an administration to govern Gaza — excluding Hamas and without involving the Palestinian Authority.