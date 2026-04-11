WAR ON IRAN
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'Total failure': Israeli opposition leaders lambast Netanyahu over failure in war on Iran
Opposition figures, including Yair Golan and Yair Lapid, argue that Netanyahu didn't achieve the goals of the war he himself set.
'Total failure': Israeli opposition leaders lambast Netanyahu over failure in war on Iran
Israeli opposition slam Netanyahu over not achieving goals in war on Iran. (FILE) / Reuters
a day ago

Opposition leaders have criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about Israel’s goals in the war on Iran, asserting that "he failed to achieve the war aims he himself set out."

"When you are victorious and win, you don't need to declare every few days that you were victorious and won," Democrats party leader Yair Golan wrote on X on Saturday, adding that it's time to send Netanyahu and his government home.

"Netanyahu is under pressure, because he knows the goals of the war (against Iran) were not achieved."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid made similar comments, stating that "Netanyahu once again is taking pride in the accomplishments of the army, so that we forget his total failure," he said on X.

"He did not achieve any of the war aims that he himself defined," added Lapid.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's opposition calls Netanyahu's support for US‑Iran truce 'political, strategic failure'
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'Strategic failure'

The criticism came days after the opposition lambasted Netanyahu over the ceasefire, with Golan at the time calling it "a strategic failure."

Israel backed the US' ceasefire with Iran, but insisted it doesn’t include Lebanon.

The Israeli prime minister threatened further escalation in Lebanon, saying Israel would only agree to negotiations if Hezbollah is disarmed and a lasting peace agreement is reached.

Warning of continued military action, Netanyahu said the war "is not over yet," claiming Israel had achieved "enormous achievements."

Israel's large-scale aggression against Lebanon since March 2 has killed 2,020 people and wounded 6,436.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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