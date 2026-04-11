Opposition leaders have criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about Israel’s goals in the war on Iran, asserting that "he failed to achieve the war aims he himself set out."

"When you are victorious and win, you don't need to declare every few days that you were victorious and won," Democrats party leader Yair Golan wrote on X on Saturday, adding that it's time to send Netanyahu and his government home.

"Netanyahu is under pressure, because he knows the goals of the war (against Iran) were not achieved."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid made similar comments, stating that "Netanyahu once again is taking pride in the accomplishments of the army, so that we forget his total failure," he said on X.

"He did not achieve any of the war aims that he himself defined," added Lapid.