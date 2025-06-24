ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Iran no longer capable of building nuclear weapon, says US Vice President
JD Vance claims recent US strikes destroyed Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, as Trump hails ceasefire with Tehran as start of “new day” in the region.
June 24, 2025

US Vice President JD Vance has said that Iran is no longer capable of producing a nuclear weapon, following US strikes that targeted key nuclear infrastructure across the country.

"We are now in a place where we weren’t a week ago.

A week ago, Iran was very close to having a nuclear weapon," Vance told Fox News.

"Now, Iran is incapable of building a nuclear weapon with the equipment they have, because we destroyed it."

The vice president’s comments came just hours after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, marking an apparent de-escalation after nearly two weeks of direct confrontation.

"Tomorrow really is a new day — the end of the 12 Day War, the end of the Iranian nuclear program, and I really do believe the beginning of something very big for peace in the Middle East," Vance said.

Tensions between Iran and the US spiked over the weekend when American forces joined Israel’s military aggression against Iran, launching airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground Fordow enrichment facility.

In response, Iran launched a volley of ballistic missiles at the US military’s Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday.

No casualties were reported.

The White House has framed the recent military attack as both a decisive blow to Iran’s nuclear ambitions and a springboard for renewed diplomatic efforts in the region.

Ceasefire follows most direct Iran-Israel conflict in decades

Since June 13, Israel has attacked Iranian territory, targeting nuclear, military installations and civilians.

Tehran responded with its own retaliatory missile attacks on Israel, sparking fears of a broader regional war.

Monday’s ceasefire, announced by Trump, stipulates that both sides begin a phased halt to military operations.

Iran is expected to initiate the pause, followed by Israel 12 hours later, with the conflict officially ending 24 hours from the start of the truce.

Though the long-term impact remains unclear, US officials are portraying the moment as a turning point.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
