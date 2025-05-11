A new documentary purports to name the Israeli soldier who killed Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was gunned down in the occupied West Bank while reporting in 2022.

Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist known for her coverage of the Israeli assault on Palestinian territories, was shot dead in Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank while she worked, wearing a bulletproof vest marked "press."

Al Jazeera and witnesses immediately blamed the Israeli army. Then Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said it was probable the shots had come from Palestinians.

In the weeks that followed, several journalistic investigations pointed the blame at Israeli gunfire.

Months later, Israel released an internal investigation that found a "high probability" that Abu Akleh was accidentally shot by the Israeli army, which claimed it was targeting armed Palestinians.

Produced by independent news site Zeteo, the documentary "Who killed Shireen?" names for the first time the suspect as Alon Scaggio, an Israeli soldier.

"Israel did everything it could to conceal the soldier's identity, they wouldn't provide the US with any information. They wouldn't let the US interview him. They wouldn't give the US his statement. And they wouldn't give his name," said Dion Nissenbaum, a journalist who worked on the film.

Assisted by producer Conor Powell and reporter Fatima AbdulKarim — who worked for The New York Times in the occupied West Bank — Nissenbaum, a former Wall Street Journal correspondent, consulted testimony from two Israeli soldiers present in Jenin on May 11, 2022, as well as top US officials.

'Intentional killing' claim

The documentary alleges that Scaggio, then 20, had completed training for the elite Duvdevan unit just three months prior.

"He shot her intentionally. There's no question about that. The question is did he know she was a journalist and did he know she was Shireen Abu Akleh? Was it an order from above?" Nissenbaum told AFP.