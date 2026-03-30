The Palestinian government has reported that Israel has established more than 500 illegal settlements and outposts across the occupied West Bank, affecting roughly 42 percent of the territory.

The Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission released the report to mark Land Day, which Palestinians observe every year on March 30.

The occasion commemorates events in 1976 when Israel confiscated large areas of land from Palestinian citizens within 1948 borders, sparking protests that left dozens killed and wounded.

More than 780,000 Israeli occupiers live in 542 illegal settlements and outposts across the West Bank, according to the report.

These include 192 settlements and 350 outposts, more than 165 of which were established after October 2023, including 59 outposts in 2025 alone.

Israeli planning bodies have reviewed 390 structural plans for settlements in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since October 7, 2023, alongside decisions to establish the largest possible number of settlements at 54 sites, the commission said.

Occupier attacks have become a "functional tool to reshape geography in the West Bank, particularly in Bedouin and agricultural communities," the report said, adding that escalating violence carried out "under security and political cover" has displaced at least 79 Palestinian Bedouin communities, either partially or entirely, affecting 814 families and more than 4,700 people.

Geographical fragmentation