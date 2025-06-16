France has shut down the four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow for apparently displaying offensive weapons, in a move condemned by Israel that highlights the growing tensions between the traditional allies.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that the instruction came from French authorities after Israeli firms failed to comply with a direction from a French security agency to remove offensive or kinetic weapons from the stands.

The organisers said they were engaging in dialogue to try to resolve a dispute over the presence of some Israeli companies at the event.

Three smaller Israeli stands, which didn't have hardware on display, and an Israeli Ministry of Defence stand, remain open.

France and Israel, traditionally close allies, have had frosty relations in recent months with French President Emmanuel Macron increasingly critical of Israel's war on Gaza.

Following Israel's missile strikes on Iran on Friday, Macron said Iran bore a heavy responsibility for destabilising the Middle East but also urged Israel to show restraint.

Related TRT Global - Israel targets Macron and threatens to build 'Jewish Israeli state' in occupied West Bank

‘Pretty absurd’

Israel's defence ministry said it had categorically rejected the order to remove some weapons systems from displays, and that exhibition organisers responded by erecting a black wall that separated the Israeli industry pavilions from others.