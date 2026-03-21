The Trump administration has begun preliminary discussions about what potential peace talks with Iran could look like after three weeks of war, Axios reported, citing US officials and sources familiar with the matter.

The internal talks come as Trump said Friday he is considering "winding down" the conflict, though US officials expect fighting could continue for another two to three weeks. In the meantime, advisers are seeking to lay the groundwork for possible diplomacy.

Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, are involved in early discussions about potential negotiations, the sources said.

Any agreement to end the war would likely include reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium, as well as establishing a long-term arrangement covering Tehran's nuclear programme, ballistic missiles, and support for regional proxy groups.

There has been no direct contact between Washington and Tehran in recent days. However, Egypt, Qatar, and the UK have relayed messages between the two sides.

Conditions on both sides

Egypt and Qatar have informed the US and Israel that Iran is interested in negotiations, but under strict conditions.

Iran's conditions include a ceasefire, guarantees against a resumption of hostilities, and compensation.