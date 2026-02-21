WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
Turkish Red Crescent's 21st Goodness Ship reaches Al Arish, Egypt with humanitarian aid for Gaza, after departing from Türkiye
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
Aid was received in El Arish and will be sent to Gaza through Rafah in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent. / AA
6 hours ago

The 21st Goodness Ship loaded with humanitarian aid from the Turkish Red Crescent destined for Gaza reached Al Arish in northeastern Egypt on Saturday after departing from Mersin, Türkiye.

Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza following the partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing earlier this month after nearly two years of closure, enabling increased humanitarian deliveries amid the ongoing ceasefire.

The latest ship carries some 3,300 tons of humanitarian aid, including 175,000 food parcels along with food items, personal care products, clothing, shelter materials, water, and other essential living supplies.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
RECOMMENDED

Upon arrival at Al Arish, the aid materials were received and will be transferred to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent.

Since October 7, 2023, the Turkish Red Crescent has delivered humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Goodness Ship initiative.

The aid group is strengthening its solidarity network through collaborations with public institutions and the private sector.

Türkiye has ramped up efforts to send containers to the region, particularly following the reopening of the Rafah Border Crossing on February 2 after a two-year closure, with plans to dispatch an initial 20,000 containers to Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas calls Israeli attack on Lebanon refugee camp 'crime against civilians'
US sanctions RSF commanders over Darfur atrocities as genocide warnings mount
Israeli truce violations kill 10 across Lebanon, including attack on Palestinian refugee camp
Turkish Armed Forces leads world in drone technology, showcases capabilities at NATO exercise
Bulgaria's deputy prime minister steps down a day after caretaker cabinet takes charge
NASA sets date to send astronauts around moon for first time in 50 years
Millions of Syrian children out of school as funding gaps threaten recovery: UNICEF envoy
Unrest near presidential palace in Yemen's Aden leaves casualties after new government convenes
Türkiye renewables hit 62% of installed capacity, eyes climate action at COP31: Erdogan
US scrambles jets as Russian warplanes detected near Alaska
Millions in Somalia on brink of worsening hunger as WFP faces critical funding shortfall
Türkiye's Kizilelma combat drone gets Aselsan's new electronic shield upgrade
Israel arrests 14 Palestinians in occupied West Bank raids during Ramadan
UN report details 'staggering' torture, abuse in global scam trafficking networks
Epstein's wealth is being used to compensate victims. What about his far richer partners?