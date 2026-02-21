The 21st Goodness Ship loaded with humanitarian aid from the Turkish Red Crescent destined for Gaza reached Al Arish in northeastern Egypt on Saturday after departing from Mersin, Türkiye.

Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza following the partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing earlier this month after nearly two years of closure, enabling increased humanitarian deliveries amid the ongoing ceasefire.

The latest ship carries some 3,300 tons of humanitarian aid, including 175,000 food parcels along with food items, personal care products, clothing, shelter materials, water, and other essential living supplies.