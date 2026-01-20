WORLD
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Uvira is back in government hands after rebels announced their withdrawal at the request of the US, which mediated peace talks between Congo and Rwanda.
Congolese civilians return home after clashes between AFC/M23 and FARDC in Uvira. [File photo] / Reuters
January 20, 2026

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) regained control of the eastern city of Uvira on Sunday after M23 rebels withdrew, the military said on Monday.

In a statement, the Central African nation's armed forces accused the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), or Congo River Alliance, an eastern rebel coalition that includes the M23, along with alleged Rwandan troops, of “systematic looting” of Uvira before their withdrawal.

The army said around 20 civilians involved in looting were arrested and would face trial, as its forces were deployed in and around Uvira to consolidate positions and protect residents and their property.

The FARDC’s takeover of Uvira came a month after AFC/M23 rebels seized the city on December 10, announcing their withdrawal a week later at the request of the US, which mediated peace talks between Congo and Rwanda.

The city, a key commercial hub near the border with Burundi, served as the temporary capital of South Kivu province.

M23 rebels advanced across several areas of the South Kivu province despite an agreement the DRC signed in Washington with Rwanda on December 4.

The rebel group controls significant territory, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu, which it seized earlier in 2025.

The UN, Kinshasa, and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.

