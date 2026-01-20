The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) regained control of the eastern city of Uvira on Sunday after M23 rebels withdrew, the military said on Monday.

In a statement, the Central African nation's armed forces accused the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), or Congo River Alliance, an eastern rebel coalition that includes the M23, along with alleged Rwandan troops, of “systematic looting” of Uvira before their withdrawal.

The army said around 20 civilians involved in looting were arrested and would face trial, as its forces were deployed in and around Uvira to consolidate positions and protect residents and their property.

The FARDC’s takeover of Uvira came a month after AFC/M23 rebels seized the city on December 10, announcing their withdrawal a week later at the request of the US, which mediated peace talks between Congo and Rwanda.

The city, a key commercial hub near the border with Burundi, served as the temporary capital of South Kivu province.